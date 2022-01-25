Putting on a show

People voted for regional governors in the expectation that they would do their job and be prepared for difficult situations.

After all, the law gives them extensive powers and responsibilities. In essence, they are like powerful local “prime ministers.”

But people are outraged when they see them on TV repeatedly shifting the blame for the problems created during the snowstorm onto whoever they can, especially while the crisis is unfolding.

What Attica is experiencing with the severe weather front is unprecedented and it is testing the resilience of the state mechanism. It cannot be dealt with with shows, nor by passing the buck.