Only path available

By virtue of its geographical location and history, Greece has always maintained open channels of communication with the West as well as the East. It is a stance that came to be described, as long ago as during the Cold War, as “multidimensional foreign policy.”

Some dilemmas can be tough, however. Unlike some of its neighboring NATO allies, Greece has decided to support what it considers to be fair and in its best interests.

It did so while bearing in mind the great threat of violent revisionism. It was the only available path; a path that the country must now walk, without any unnecessary excesses.