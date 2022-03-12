OPINION

Regeneration projects

In its pre-election pledges, the Greek government had announced a series of urban interventions of an emblematic scale – such as the expansion of the Archaeological Museum of Athens.

These interventions must definitely be carried out.

But in order for these initiatives to succeed, there must be none of the typical kinds of unnecessary and frustrating bureaucratic obstacles.

Moreover, there can be no resistance from petty interests that we have come to know all so well.

The significance of these ambitious projects is anything but decorative.

