OPINION

Priorities trump mistake

The person invited to speak to lawmakers in the Greek Parliament was the president of a country in the grips of a terrible war – and nobody else. Having others appear on screen was a mistake that hurt his message.

It did not, however, undermine the purpose of the invitation, because the most important thing right now is to defend the freedom and sovereignty of a European country that has been violently invaded.

Every responsible political force in Greece should remain focused on the bigger issue, as a matter of principle, but also because it is in the national interest.

READ MORE
OPINION

The West and the fakers

Hungary’s far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds a news conference, in Bucharest, after winning a fourth consecutive term in Sunday’s election. [Reuters]
OPINION

The fall of the US Republic

MEPs vote at the European Parliament in Strasburg Tuesday. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an occasion for reflection on the foundations of a European identity, says the author. [AP]
OPINION

The winner of the war: European identity based on values

[Efrem Lukatsky)/AP]
OPINION

Turkish drones by Greek minds

OPINION

Limits on tourism

A tanker loads a cargo of liquefied natural gas at the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, in a file photo. According to the author, a pipeline of 10-20 bcm/y capacity is absolutely crucial if Southeast Europe is to end its dependence on Gazprom. [AP]
OPINION

Tapping into regional energy potential