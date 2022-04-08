Priorities trump mistake

The person invited to speak to lawmakers in the Greek Parliament was the president of a country in the grips of a terrible war – and nobody else. Having others appear on screen was a mistake that hurt his message.

It did not, however, undermine the purpose of the invitation, because the most important thing right now is to defend the freedom and sovereignty of a European country that has been violently invaded.

Every responsible political force in Greece should remain focused on the bigger issue, as a matter of principle, but also because it is in the national interest.