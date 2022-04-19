Open universities
Greek universities are finally doing what they need to do, taking steps that should have gone without saying.
They are defying reactions from small groups protecting vested interests and assuming initiatives that will help them build bridges with the institutional representatives of the market.
The benefits from such moves will be mutual, which is why the state needs to do everything in its power to encourage them. The only people who have anything to lose from universities that are open to new things are the champions of doing nothing.