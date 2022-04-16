Revealing the responsibilities

It took the perseverance and methodical work of an investigative magistrate and an expert to investigate in depth the tragedy of the dreadful 2018 wildfire in Mati, eastern Attica, which resulted in the deaths of 102 people.

It was not an easy task, because the investigations encountered numerous obstacles.

Judicial officials avoided politicizing the investigation and highlighted the responsibilities of those who should have done their job, but didn’t. And this is the most important thing.