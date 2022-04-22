Inflation and political opportunism

No raise can really be enough when inflation keeps eating into people’s purchasing power, and especially so for people earning the minimum wage. But this is no excuse for the opposition to fall back on its usual strategy of one-upmanship by claiming that it would have raised the minimum wage even higher.

More importantly, it does not excuse sarcasm from member of the opposition about the amount of the raise, which may be negligible to them but it’s not to the people getting it.

The problem of inflation is complex and it is global; and exploiting it for petty political gains does nothing toward solving it.