A dynamic comeback of tourism in the wake of the pandemic is the strongest card in the deck for the Greek economy. It should not, however, be treated as a mere window of opportunity. The market and the state cannot be swept up by the logic of easy gains.

Tourism is an area that calls for a long-term investment, and when it comes to Athens in particular, this means preserving the color and variety of life in the city center and not turning its neighborhoods into big blocks of little hotels, short-term rentals, bars and restaurants.