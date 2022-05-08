Who will they bring to the table?

We live in a time when ideologies and prepackaged formulas for governance are dead. The pandemic and the tsunami of inflation have proved, internationally, that major crises require changes and thinking outside the box. Nothing is a given anymore.

So what are citizens looking for if ideologies and slogans no longer appeal to them? What they want to know is that, on the day after the elections, there will be experienced, capable and practical people who can handle threats and crises sitting around the decision table. Obviously, it is very important who is No 1 and whether he can manage people and situations at times of crisis. But because no one can do everything in this life, they want to know who will be the other central players who will sit at Maximos Mansion’s long wooden table to make decisions and handle the affairs of the state.

The leader of the main opposition, Alexis Tsipras, made many crucial mistakes in the selection of people when he governed, especially during the first phase. Even today, however, he seems to care more about the party politics than the technocratic knowledge. In fact, he seems to want to hide some experienced, moderate associates because he is afraid of the reactions.

The president of Movement for Change (KINAL), Nikos Androulakis, has not revealed to us who he would bring to the table. He avoids the old party cadres, for obvious reasons, but has not brought to the fore people who could convince us that they would actually contribute to the governance of the country. He has also been preoccupied with the party and the reconstruction of the political center-left. But he does not have much time to prepare and present such a team.

The prime minister has promoted a team that combines a few old experienced party members with new players who seem to dare to take risks, are practical and have quickly learned how the state works. Of course, he also has people who weigh on the government – party cadres and others. But beyond any initial exaggerated expectations for the so-called executive state, there is a critical mass of officials who are convinced that they know how to govern and manage crises. In an ideal world, Kyriakos Mitsotakis could take a risk and create the ideal cabinet before the elections, ignoring political balances and pressures.

The public, however, feels pressure and fear. It understands that we are now faced with very serious problems that cannot be handled by populists and amateur experimentation. Some people will certainly vote out of anger or fanaticism. But an important segment of the public is watching and wants to ask every political leader who aspires to rule or co-rule: “I’m OK with everything you say, but who will you bring to the table?”