OPINION

No more delays

It is no longer a legal issue: The courts have ruled that the special university campus police force is not in violation of the Greek Constitution.

All that remains is for the state to decide – and to make its position abundantly clear – whether it believes that this is indeed the best way to accomplish the goal of restoring normality at universities.

If it does not believe this is the case, then new solutions need to be sought.

If it does, it must go ahead with the plan, without further delay, because if there is one thing we do know, it’s that these delays are only making the problem of campus lawlessness more acute.

READ MORE
Can New Democracy be centrist?
OPINION

Can New Democracy be centrist?

The ‘energy transition’ and other balderdash
OPINION

The ‘energy transition’ and other balderdash

Political pragmatism
OPINION

Political pragmatism

Komvos, building crossroads for Hellenism
DIASPORA

Komvos, building crossroads for Hellenism

What next for China?
OPINION

What next for China?

OPINION

An open wound