No more delays

It is no longer a legal issue: The courts have ruled that the special university campus police force is not in violation of the Greek Constitution.

All that remains is for the state to decide – and to make its position abundantly clear – whether it believes that this is indeed the best way to accomplish the goal of restoring normality at universities.

If it does not believe this is the case, then new solutions need to be sought.

If it does, it must go ahead with the plan, without further delay, because if there is one thing we do know, it’s that these delays are only making the problem of campus lawlessness more acute.