React before it’s too late

If the West has learned anything from Ukraine, if it has any understanding of the escalation and the bloody outcome of Russia’s revisionist outlook, it must react swiftly and decisively to its ally Turkey’s recent actions.

These actions leave no doubt as to Turkey’s role as troublemaker, and this at a time when the determination and effectiveness of the NATO Alliance is being sorely tested.

If the response is too late in coming or too lackluster, there is a serious risk that the troublemaker will evolve into an immediate threat – and not just for Greece either.