The law that went up in smoke

The smoking ban in cafes, restaurants and bars had been touted as an example of how the state can lead to swift progress in social norms when it shows determination and method.

With the full resumption of operations in the entertainment sector, following the lifting of the final Covid-related restrictions this summer, this progress has begun to be undermined in practice.

Especially in late-night entertainment, the law has gone up in smoke. Restoring legality is a matter of the credibility of the institutions, but also of addressing a permanent risk to public health.