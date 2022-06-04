The law at night

A decision by the Municipality of Alimos, a seaside suburb in southern Athens, to halt the nuisance of noise from the local nightclubs by applying restrictions on loud music after 11 p.m. exposes the central administration, which shows suspicious indifference toward impunity.

It is not only the responsibility of the local government to control noise pollution and the general lack of restraint in the use of authority in the public space. The state must prove that its laws prevail over the “laws” of the night.