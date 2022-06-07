OPINION

A clear stance

The current escalation in tensions in Greek-Turkish relations is particularly alarming because this is the first time that all communications between the two sides, at every level, have ceased. This was Ankara’s decision alone and it is Ankara’s responsibility. It is also a grave mistake that may play a very big role in the genesis of a new crisis.

Greece has a duty to make it abundantly clear – both to Turkey and to its partners – that the channels of communication must remain open, even at times when the tension is especially acute. Who has chosen to escalate and how they are going about it is also something that must be made clear to everybody

