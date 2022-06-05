Expensive distortions

Even if the war in Ukraine ended today, the European economy would still have to live with inflation for a long time to come.

The sources of the problem are not domestic. Greeks, however, are called upon to shoulder the extra burdens caused by old market distortions: from distorted competition to opacity and lack of oversight in key areas such as fuel.

Structural problems that have been piling up for decades cannot be suddenly fixed.

However, all available means must be exhausted in order to immediately mitigate this additional cost that Greek consumers are having to pay.