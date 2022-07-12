OPINION

Extroverted universities

The summer school launched by the University of Athens in collaboration with Harvard is a model for the direction that Greek higher education institutions should be taking. 

There are several areas in which Greece could become the center of positive attention from the international academic community. However, for this to happen, they is to break the shackles of academic introversion and a bureaucratic mentality. 

The draft bill on universities which is currently being debated attempts to break some of these chains.

