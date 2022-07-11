OPINION

Saying the essential no

The country had already started entering pre-election fever mode when the prime minister made his intention to see through the four-year term clear.

Now the political staff needs to get back to business, focusing on the many important and urgent issues at hand. Government officials need to start hunting for solutions to our problems instead of votes. They need to create reliable and effective legislation, instead of pandering to particular interests with last-minute amendments.

Most importantly, they – and the prime minister in particular – need to start saying “no” to demands for handouts. 

The prime minister has shown them the responsible path, now they need to get on it.

