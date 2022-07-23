OPINION

Continuous effort

The climate crisis is making itself apparent in unprecedented ways. What is required in these unpredictable conditions is that the services of the state can evolve and adapt to new risks. 

The services that were involved in the recent firefighting operations showed that they have incorporated the experiences from the mistakes of the past and have sufficiently covered the shortages that cost so much in the field. 

This effort must be continuous. And its success is judged by the work done when the cameras are off.

