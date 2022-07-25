The Italian danger

The case for snap polls was strong, especially as the country seemed to have entered a possibly prolonged pre-election period, with the government bearing much of the blame for this.

However, the events that have taken place in Italy recently show us how dangerous political instability is. Apart from everything else, the country is paying for this instability with soaring bond yields.

Greece had no reason to rush into the same trap, especially considering that the next elections will be held with the system of proportional representation.

Italy, the threat of fires and the continuous escalation of Turkish provocations show us that what is needed is political stability – and, of course, ministers who are actively engaged in doing their work, instead of chasing votes.