OPINION

Waiting for the train

The recent malfunctions and service interruptions on the national rail network serve as a fresh reminder that rail transport continues to be a lost opportunity in Greece.

A transport mode that is the top choice all over Europe because it is fast and safe, in Greece is a hassle for passengers and a testament to state inefficiency and inadequacy. 

But it is a key piece of national infrastructure, and it needs to finally operate as it should – and it is the state’s responsibility to make sure that happens.

