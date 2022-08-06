OPINION

Institutional checks

Greece has long suffered from the absence of strict institutional monitoring over its secret services and their surveillance operations. This weakness once again risks plunging the country into political turmoil amid a continuous barrage of revelations – whether genuine or fabricated. 

It is significant of course that ample light is shed on the wiretapping case. At the same time, meaningful checks must be carried out in this most sensitive part of the state apparatus. 

In a welcome development, the conservative prime minister appears determined to blow the case wide open – a desire reflected in the profile of the new official at the helm National Intelligence Service (EYP).

 

