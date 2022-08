Laws must not “imprison” debtors in their own debts but rather provide them with a way out of their conundrum.

This is exactly the point of the forthcoming bill by the Employment Ministry on the self-employed who have applied for pensions while having outstanding debts to the state.

However, any such provision must be kept within limits. Or it risks constituting unfair treatment of those who pay their taxes and social security contributions in a timely manner.