OPINION

Discussion not noise

The political climate in Greece leaves little room for optimism, but its political parties really need to resist the urge for a toxic clash in Parliament, if only in the final hour.

An acrimonious confrontation will only end up creating more useless noise and will ultimately be dismissed by the public as nothing more than an effort to make an impression.

Parliamentary procedures provide a platform for serious and effective discussions and investigations, while histrionics lead only to confusion and stoke citizens’ skepticism even further.

Politics

