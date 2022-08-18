Political instability should be avoided

The objective observer of the political and social reality in this country has long since concluded that the next Greek government will be a coalition.

In this context, “national planning” is required from all political parties – at least those that aspire to positions of power – that will primarily be driven by the country’s interests and only secondarily by the party’s. It is not easy to achieve, as most politicians tend to be absorbed in their re-election goal, and past experience does not inspire optimism.

Still, in today’s mix of uncertainty and multiple risks, both regional and global, politicians, institutions, opinion makers and social partners all have a responsibility to prevent the country from sliding into political instability and to ensure “strategic continuity.”

It is still too early to assess the political implications of the latest revelations about the wiretapping affair. The fragile domestic and potentially dangerous external conditions, along with looming economic uncertainty due to high inflation and a protracted energy crisis, make for an explosive mix.

The three major parties are called upon to show maturity and act responsibly. There is no room for populism of the kind we saw in the past and for which Greece paid dearly.

New Democracy, SYRIZA and PASOK, which in the last election garnered 80% of the vote between them and have experience in government, should, despite ideological differences and personal quarrels, go beyond their usual lines, be more daring, with the aim of achieving political stability.

A protracted period of consultations to form a government must be avoided, as well as a nationally dangerous potential deadlock.

In the immediate future, the government must provide convincing explanations on the revealed surveillance and also attempt to build bridges with its strongest potential government partner. A coalition with the far-right Greek Solution party cannot be seen as an alternative.

At the same time, the government should not be distracted by the work of the parliamentary committee that will investigate what happened and should continue with the management of everyday issues and the effective governance of the country.

For its part, the main opposition must communicate to Greece’s partners and allies that, on the geopolitical scene, which is also linked to the economy, it will generally move in the same direction as the current administration, as it largely did itself while in government. Its recent stance in Parliament on the defense deals signed with the United States and France has raised questions.

Whatever the political developments and possible realignments, Greece’s political system must rise to the occasion and ensure that the country remains geostrategically shielded and economically strong.