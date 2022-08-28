Greece a lab for innovative energy solutions

‘Greece is well-positioned to model a diverse energy portfolio that advances regional security imperatives while simultaneously accelerating a climate-friendly transition to clean energy solutions,’ US Congressman John Sarbanes told Kathimerini on a recent visit to Athens, during which he also met with the PM. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister's Office/Via AMNA]

There is an increasingly deep, bipartisan recognition in the US Congress of Greece’s importance as an economic, diplomatic and geostrategic partner of the United States, Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes notes in an interview with Kathimerini in which he describes Greece as a rapidly emerging energy hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, with the port of Alexandroupoli playing a key role.

A member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, with an increased personal interest in the environment and climate change (he serves on the relative subcommittee), Sarbanes notes that Greece is well-positioned to serve as a laboratory for cutting-edge climate change solutions and create a diverse energy portfolio that advances regional security while simultaneously accelerating a climate-friendly transition to clean energy.

The Maryland Democrat and son of an icon of the Greek-American community, the late Senator Paul Sarbanes, who is in Greece for the first time after 16 years and met with the Greek prime minister, reiterates the concern in the House regarding Turkey’s “destabilizing and aggressive” behavior and its provocative overflights which, as he says, unnecessarily heighten tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and pose a direct threat to Greece’s sovereignty and NATO’s unity, and by doing so make the sale of F-16 fighter jets and F-16 modernization kits to Turkey more difficult.

How is Greece viewed in the US House of Representatives?

There is an increasingly deep, broad and bipartisan recognition of Greece’s importance as an economic, diplomatic and geostrategic partner of the United States. Greece’s immediate and robust support of US and NATO efforts to sanction Russia after its invasion of Ukraine was deeply appreciated by members of the House of Representatives because it reaffirmed that the relationship between the United States and Greece is one based on shared values.

What is the mood toward Turkey, given the overflights and other provocations against Greece, but also its behavior in the region and on the world stage?

There is a high level of concern within Congress regarding Turkey’s behavior. Most recently this was expressed in the House’s passage of an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would restrict the sale of F-16 fighter jets and F-16 modernization kits to Turkey unless the president certifies that such a transfer is in the US national interest. The president would also be required to provide a detailed description of steps taken to ensure that F-16s are not used for illegal overflights of Greece. Turkey’s provocative overflights unnecessarily heighten tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and pose a direct threat to Greece’s sovereignty and NATO’s unity. Worse, these overflights are part of a larger pattern of destabilizing and aggressive behavior in the region by Turkey. That being said, if Turkey committed in good faith to advancing a mutually beneficial agenda with Greece, Cyprus and other regional partners on issues of critical concern, it would serve American interests to be supportive of such efforts.

Do you see prospects for US-Greece cooperation on energy, as Greece is developing into a hub, especially the port of Alexandroupoli?

The passage of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act introduced a wealth of exciting opportunities for energy cooperation between the United States and Greece. Alexandroupoli’s emerging importance is a key contributor to Greece’s rapid development as an energy hub in the Eastern Mediterranean. Going forward, Greece is well-positioned to model a diverse energy portfolio that advances regional security imperatives while simultaneously accelerating a climate-friendly transition to clean energy solutions.

How important is the recent $437 billion legislation that also deals with climate change, passed by the House and the Senate, and is it enough?

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is critical. It will combat inflation, lower healthcare costs for millions of people and meaningfully combat the climate crisis. It includes $369 billion in climate and energy provisions, which will help lower energy costs and increase American energy security while decarbonizing all sectors of the economy. Its rebates and tax credits will help families increase the energy efficiency of their homes and vehicles, and federal support for clean energy innovation will encourage US companies to create millions of good-paying jobs by generating more clean energy across the country. Combined, the Inflation Reduction Act’s environmental provisions will put our nation on a path to reduce emissions by nearly 40% by 2030. We can always do more, but this is a meaningful step in our efforts to address climate change.

How concerned are you about the increasing number – and extent of destruction – of wildfires that both the US and Greece are experiencing?

The ongoing incidence of wildfires in Greece and the United States, along with other disruptive environmental trends, is deeply alarming and points again to the existential threat posed by climate change. As a global community, we have no time to lose.

In what areas could the US and Greece work together on climate change?

Greece has the opportunity to serve as a laboratory for cutting-edge climate change solutions. As mentioned previously, the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act establishes a framework for the US and Greece to collaborate on innovative clean energy solutions that can help to address the climate crisis.

Finally, how influential is the Greek-American community in the Congress and more broadly in the US political system?

The Greek-American community has established close ties with members of Congress – of both parties. I am proud to be working alongside members of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, which is regularly in conversation with the Greek-American community on all of the issues discussed in this interview. More generally, there is a respect in the United States political system for the perspective and contributions of Greek Americans to the broader society – what I refer to as “Hellenism in the public service.”