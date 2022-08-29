Two faces in one mirror

The public outrage expressed on social media and beyond at the attack on a family of German tourists in Crete was exactly what was expected, especially on social media, which provides such a good platform for moralistic venting.

A week later, however, there is an evident lack of conversation about the underlying causes of the attack by a group of Cretan men and about how it was interpreted by other Greeks. All that has stayed on the record is the reactions of two ministers and a Supreme Court prosecutor, where the main apparent concern was that the incident would harm Greece’s image as a welcoming destination.

Last week’s attack, however, was one of many incidents on Crete that underscore some of the more alarming stereotypes assigned to its residents. It might be an idea, therefore, for sociologists to work with advertisers in developing a special message for tourists wishing to visit the island.

However, these stereotypes are also propagated by local society, which tends to dismiss these incidents as “typically Cretan,” forgetting much more troubling manifestations such as the gung-ho attitude to guns in many parts of the island and tolerance for lawless enclaves like Zoniana.

If the Cretans don’t think there’s a problem, then that’s that. If they do, then something needs to be done.

Local officials and stakeholders have at times recommended campaigns to raise awareness about troubling prevailing attitudes and to get teachers on Crete involved in an effort to change them. However, state authorities from Athens can only get involved and such a campaign can only hope for success if the people of Crete are ready to look at their society’s less attractive face in the mirror.