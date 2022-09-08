Getting the ball rolling

The initiative announced on Wednesday to significantly reduce energy consumption across the public sector and state services is not just valuable in the sense of setting the right example for citizens.

It also has a direct economic impact, as the cost of operating the state machine is ultimately shouldered by taxpayers.

The situation – and not just as a result of the war in Ukraine, but also because of the climate crisis – demands a new attitude toward power consumption all around. And this is something that needs to be achieved centrally to begin with or it will not happen at all.