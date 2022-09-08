OPINION

Getting the ball rolling

The initiative announced on Wednesday to significantly reduce energy consumption across the public sector and state services is not just valuable in the sense of setting the right example for citizens.

It also has a direct economic impact, as the cost of operating the state machine is ultimately shouldered by taxpayers.

The situation – and not just as a result of the war in Ukraine, but also because of the climate crisis – demands a new attitude toward power consumption all around. And this is something that needs to be achieved centrally to begin with or it will not happen at all.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Former prime minister speaks out on wiretapping
OPINION

Former prime minister speaks out on wiretapping

‘Should I move back to Greece?’
OPINION

‘Should I move back to Greece?’

The political climate and the law
OPINION

The political climate and the law

Straight talk, not appeasement
OPINION

Straight talk, not appeasement

OPINION

Without their will

Smyrna 1922: The truth still matters
OPINION

Smyrna 1922: The truth still matters