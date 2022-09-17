A plan for ESY

A complete overhaul of the National Health System (ESY) is one of the big and essential reforms that has been beset by foot-dragging.

The plan to restructure the map of the country’s hospitals has stalled. A scheme to hang onto high-caliber medical staff already serving in incredibly adverse conditions so they don’t leave for private practice has stalled. And staunching the loss of young doctors to better jobs abroad has also stalled.

Increasing the salaries doctors in the public health system are paid is a step in the right direction, but much more is needed.