OPINION

A plan for ESY

A complete overhaul of the National Health System (ESY) is one of the big and essential reforms that has been beset by foot-dragging.

The plan to restructure the map of the country’s hospitals has stalled. A scheme to hang onto high-caliber medical staff already serving in incredibly adverse conditions so they don’t leave for private practice has stalled. And staunching the loss of young doctors to better jobs abroad has also stalled.

Increasing the salaries doctors in the public health system are paid is a step in the right direction, but much more is needed.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Uncompromising, generous, with a vision
CULTURE

Uncompromising, generous, with a vision

Public opinion is not enough
OPINION

Public opinion is not enough

OPINION

Resisting impulses

A series of talks between Greece and Turkey, 1978-81
OPINION

A series of talks between Greece and Turkey, 1978-81

The threat to Brazil’s democracy
OPINION

The threat to Brazil’s democracy

Consistency on elections and the wiretapping affair
OPINION

Consistency on elections and the wiretapping affair