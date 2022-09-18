Tangible action

The government has a few months ahead during which it needs to convince reform-minded centrist voters that it has the ability and commitment to carry out the fundamental reforms the country needs, and that it will expand the enormous success of the digital governance transformation into other areas.

Greeks want to see the country catch up to the 21st century at its public hospitals, its justice system, across the public administrations, and in its institutions of transparency and checks and balances.

Voters expected to see tangible examples in the runup to the election and a convincing reform plan for the day after, if the prime minister is re-elected.