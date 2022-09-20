Evolution, not stagnation

Jobs for life in the Greek civil service is a system of permanence that is tantamount to stagnation. Despite the various different efforts that have been made over the years, only a small part of the civil service staff has responded to the incentives introduced to help them evolve and acquire new skills.

The state, however, is undergoing a digital transformation which demands the requisite training and expertise of the people handling the new systems. The aim is not to make people redundant, but to put them to use according to the new needs.