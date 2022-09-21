OPINION

A clear threat

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “performance” at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday came as a blatant confirmation of Greece’s claims.

Revisionism is not only manifested on the bloody war front of Ukraine; it is also a very real threat on the southeastern edge of Europe. Anyone who fails to see the parallels between authoritarian, revisionist regimes, anyone who underestimates the threat, is making a mistake of historic proportions.

Erdogan is no longer hiding. Nor can anyone in the West pretend they can’t see what he is up to either.

