Self-criticism and restitution
The most important thing that can emerge from the wiretapping affair is for it to serve as an opportunity to shield our democracy from future institutional violations and oversights.
The measures that the government is planning to adopt to improve the country’s intelligence services show that it has understood the gravity of the situation and is prepared to challenge previous government decisions that led to the problems we see today. In short, it is rising to the occasion in a spirit of self-criticism and institutional restitution.