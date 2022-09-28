Responding with arguments, not bluster

“Turkey should be more restrained when talking about islands, at least in front of the Security Council that has adopted so many resolutions against the invasion and continued military presence in unaligned and defenseless Cyprus. What are its ultimate goals when it has gathered opposite our islands so many forces which it calls the Aegean Army and which includes, not coincidentally, a large number of landing craft. My Turkish colleague is deceived if he thinks that the treaties are not intended to ensure peace and security but to facilitate Turkish expansionism. Like any other country, Greece has not renounced its natural right of self-defense. Our islands are under threat.”

An excerpt from a speech by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias? Not exactly. This is an intervention that took place 46 years ago by his predecessor and very experienced diplomat Dimitrios Bitsios at the UN Security Council. But it is extremely likely that Dendias will have to repeat the exact same arguments in the immediate future at the Security Council. Only, this time, it is very likely that it will be Turkey that will appeal to the council, not Greece.

The issue here is that we are facing a very well-organized, globally organized Turkish campaign aimed at discrediting Greek positions. So let’s leave aside the domestic bluster about a “resounding slap in the face” by the X or Y lawmaker or minister, and look at the essence.

The Greek government has realized the need for a coordination center (war room), which was proposed by another former diplomat and Kathimerini columnist. A young and active diplomat who understands modern communication was recruited for this role.

But we have no time to waste. In this day and age, we need alertness, technocratic answers but also intelligent videos that will respond to the Turkish arguments every day, every hour. We should not expect third parties to understand our arguments. Nor should we think that effective diplomacy is some Greeks telling Turks on social media, “Shut up Mongols!”

Our target audience is mainly those who make decisions or shape public opinion. They expect something more coherent and less asinine to convince them of the Greek positions. Thankfully, the continued extreme and inflammatory statements of Turkish officials help a lot in this direction.