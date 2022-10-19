OPINION

Responding to Ankara

The ordeal of asylum seekers seeking who land in Greece through the Evros border or the Aegean Sea is triggering the reflexes of European publics. This is exactly what Turkey is aiming for. It is weaponizing refugees in order to divide Europe.

Greece must adopt a cool-headed and systematic approach in disclosing Turkey’s practices which, above all, put refugee lives at risk.

It will require a persistent, painstaking effort to make clear to everyone just who is trying to instigate a humanitarian crisis on the EU’s eastern border.

