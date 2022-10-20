Less is more

The unexpected increase in the revenues of Greece’s Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is yet more proof of what the appropriate economic policy is.

Just as the reasonable reduction of taxes did not diminish, but instead increased state revenues, the gradual reduction of social security contributions has affected revenues positively.

This should also be the economic compass for the way forward. The aim should be an economy with minimal tax burdens that is allowed to grow, create jobs and thus improve public finances.