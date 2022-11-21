OPINION

Changes with consensus

The draft law which foresees the restructuring of the National Intelligence Service (EYP) and changes to the terms for lifting the privilege of confidentiality on communications is a step in the right direction. But the debate on its provisions needs to be genuine. Reasonable objections and observations that are already being expressed in the public sphere need to be heeded.

The issue is much bigger than the political competition between the parties. The state’s ability to have effective security services that are also held accountable and operate with respect to individual rights hangs in the balance.

In order to achieve this, the final provisions need to be the product of the broadest possible consensus.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey: A useful but unreliable ally
OPINION

Turkey: A useful but unreliable ally

Greek economic growth seen lower in 2023 amid energy woes
OPINION

Greek economic growth seen lower in 2023 amid energy woes

State aid and the shadow economy
OPINION

State aid and the shadow economy

Greece’s opportunity for a stable electoral system
OPINION

Greece’s opportunity for a stable electoral system

Nuclear options in Ukraine
OPINION

Nuclear options in Ukraine

OPINION

Joint responsibility