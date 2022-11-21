Changes with consensus

The draft law which foresees the restructuring of the National Intelligence Service (EYP) and changes to the terms for lifting the privilege of confidentiality on communications is a step in the right direction. But the debate on its provisions needs to be genuine. Reasonable objections and observations that are already being expressed in the public sphere need to be heeded.

The issue is much bigger than the political competition between the parties. The state’s ability to have effective security services that are also held accountable and operate with respect to individual rights hangs in the balance.

In order to achieve this, the final provisions need to be the product of the broadest possible consensus.