OPINION

The right direction

The recent revelations concerning possible physical and sexual abuse at the facilities of a children’s charity show that closed institutions are obsolete.

The appropriate policy is the one followed in countries with developed social protection systems, which the Greek government is trying to introduce here as well: the policy of encouraging foster care and the deinstitutionalization of children.

Those who previously reacted to this reorientation of social services are now being refuted.

