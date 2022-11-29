Artifacts and progress

The first operation that took place over the weekend to replace ancient artifacts removed during the excavation of the Thessaloniki metro has vindicated the people who insisted that the project could be carried out successfully and the northern port city’s historical legacy safeguarded.

The end of this tempestuous ride is within reach and once it’s finished, everyone will need to look at the result and draw their own conclusions.

They will need to ask themselves whether it was worth delaying Thessaloniki’s future for fear of damaging its past.