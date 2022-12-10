OPINION

In the age of precarity

The research published on the priorities of young people shows that the decade of the economic crisis has shattered stereotypes. 

Finding a cushy job in the public sector is no longer the “Greek dream.” But stable employment is. This captures the trauma of a generation that is called upon to make a living in an environment of extreme precariousness, where jobs are created, but none that can support long-term plans.

The findings should also be a source of concern for employers, who complain that they cannot find staff. Whoever pays properly, finds them.

