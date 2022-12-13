The Belgian example
The raids by Belgian authorities appear to have been the result of a months-long preliminary investigation.
A Greek observer is impressed by the fact that prosecutors and police reverently observed the rules of secrecy, in contrast to what applies in Greece, where even the slightest activity by police or judicial authorities is immediately leaked to the press, if not to the subject of the investigation.
But such cases cannot be resolved in places where gossip takes the place of due process.