OPINION

Antibodies against the virus

Two years of extremely painful and damaging restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus ought to have left some kind of imprint on the collective conscience.

Now that we are seeing a resurgence of the threat, self-protection ought to come automatically, as a reflex, both from the part of the authorities and on the part of the citizens.

There is no doubt that we should be doing everything we can avert the kind of nightmare we have already lived through.

On the other hand, though, we should not be panicking. Because what’s called for in this situation is vigilance and caution, not over-the-top reactions.

