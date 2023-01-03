OPINION

Public health insecurity

The shortage in basic and widely used medicines that is being seen in the country’s pharmacies in recent weeks, just as we are experiencing a spike in Covid, influenza and other such contagious diseases, is causing an enormous amount of insecurity among the public.

One of the basic steps towards dealing with this shortage is for the Health Ministry to strictly implement the measures it has announced and, also, to improve its supervisory mechanisms so it can monitor the market more stringently.

The stakeholders in the medicines market, for their part, also need to demonstrate a responsible stance and show an interest in the public good.

