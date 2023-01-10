Culture held back

The architectural designed for the new National Archaeological Museum (NAM) in Athens is an opportunity to take stock of the fact that many cultural and creative forces in Greece are still being held back.

For example, while there is a bad-faith discussion going on about a possible deal for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, the country is having to keep its national cultural treasures in storage instead of giving them the visibility they deserve.

The emblematic NAM redevelopment project in the area where the addition will be built, will not just change the city’s image; it is first and foremost a project of national importance and this is why it must be completed quickly.