OPINION

Culture held back

The architectural designed for the new National Archaeological Museum (NAM) in Athens is an opportunity to take stock of the fact that many cultural and creative forces in Greece are still being held back.

For example, while there is a bad-faith discussion going on about a possible deal for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, the country is having to keep its national cultural treasures in storage instead of giving them the visibility they deserve.

The emblematic NAM redevelopment project in the area where the addition will be built, will not just change the city’s image; it is first and foremost a project of national importance and this is why it must be completed quickly.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Judges also to blame for sluggish system
OPINION

Judges also to blame for sluggish system

News versus noise
OPINION

News versus noise

OPINION

The responsibility of allies

A year of challenges will test our ability to float
OPINION

A year of challenges will test our ability to float

Parallel employment for academics 
OPINION

Parallel employment for academics 

‘Orthodox’ and ‘heretical’ entrepreneurship
OPINION

‘Orthodox’ and ‘heretical’ entrepreneurship