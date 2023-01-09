The responsibility of allies

As we enter the final stretch towards general elections in Greece and Turkey, the risk of an incident between the two countries will certainly rise. This is more than evident both from the statements and actions emanating from Ankara and from Turkey’s leadership.

It is, therefore, important for everyone to draw their red line when it comes to Turkey. The Greek government has already done so but the same needs to be done on the part of the United States and major European countries.

If they do not make their own lines clear, they will have a share of responsibility for a crisis that should not have surprised anyone and will rattle the western alliance at a critical time.