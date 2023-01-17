The Greek Republic on Monday demonstrated that it has nothing to fear from its past and its history. The funeral of the former king, Constantine II, was a smooth and dignified affair, without exhibitions of division.

After all, the Greek monarchy’s chapter in the country’s history ended once and for all 49 years ago.

Monday’s funeral just went to show that we now have the maturity to deal with our history in a strict and fair manner, without excess fervor or unnecessary hyperbole.