OPINION

Without excess fervor

The Greek Republic on Monday demonstrated that it has nothing to fear from its past and its history. The funeral of the former king, Constantine II, was a smooth and dignified affair, without exhibitions of division.

After all, the Greek monarchy’s chapter in the country’s history ended once and for all 49 years ago.

Monday’s funeral just went to show that we now have the maturity to deal with our history in a strict and fair manner, without excess fervor or unnecessary hyperbole.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The phone tappings shouldn’t be an excuse to disempower a PM
OPINION

The phone tappings shouldn’t be an excuse to disempower a PM

Laying the demons to rest
OPINION

Laying the demons to rest

OPINION

Historical reflection

Greek sovereignty, Turkey and the West
OPINION

Greek sovereignty, Turkey and the West

2022 to 2023: Europe trapped in contradictory geopolitical shifts
OPINION

2022 to 2023: Europe trapped in contradictory geopolitical shifts

Readjusting Greece’s national strategy
OPINION

Readjusting Greece’s national strategy