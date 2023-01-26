OPINION

Impressions and answers

When political parties use a serious case that affects the institutions to serve expediencies it often diminishes its importance.

This is especially the case during a pre-election period when the Greek people want to avoid further turmoil for the country and still remember how the institutions were trampled upon in the very recent past. 

But the government must provide convincing answers. The wiretapping of leading institutional actors cannot be left without explanations and answers.

