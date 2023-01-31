The Faliro saga
The interminable delays and setbacks in the radical reconstruction of the broader Faliro Bay area and particularly the road network along the capital’s southern coast are indicative of the slipshod manner with which many major public investment projects are still being treated.
When the regional administration changes, planning also changes.
But it is high time for the regional government to prove that it can do the job it has been assigned to do and live up to its responsibilities.