OPINION

The Faliro saga

The interminable delays and setbacks in the radical reconstruction of the broader Faliro Bay area and particularly the road network along the capital’s southern coast are indicative of the slipshod manner with which many major public investment projects are still being treated.

When the regional administration changes, planning also changes. 

But it is high time for the regional government to prove that it can do the job it has been assigned to do and live up to its responsibilities.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The simplest solution for Kasidiaris’ party
OPINION

The simplest solution for Kasidiaris’ party

The Lausanne Convention and the battle of memory
OPINION

The Lausanne Convention and the battle of memory

OPINION

Exercising self-restraint

The West’s overdue awakening
OPINION

The West’s overdue awakening

A way to a greener city
OPINION

A way to a greener city

The quiet, unexpected vindication of the euro
OPINION

The quiet, unexpected vindication of the euro