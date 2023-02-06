Letting the obvious go

Sure, people may laugh when they read of a judicial reform plan with a horizon stretching to 2026 when we’re in the runup to a national election. Even if the plan is well developed, who can guarantee that it will be implemented? Who will ensure that it won’t be sent off the rails by the usual shenanigans?

There are some reforms, however – and the justice system is one of them – that simply cannot succeed without a far-reaching plan.

Their success, moreover, also relies on their being a modicum of consensus on a few fundamental parameters. Where courts will be located or whether trials can be conducted via video-link are not issues with ideological overtones.