OPINION

Letting the obvious go

Sure, people may laugh when they read of a judicial reform plan with a horizon stretching to 2026 when we’re in the runup to a national election. Even if the plan is well developed, who can guarantee that it will be implemented? Who will ensure that it won’t be sent off the rails by the usual shenanigans?

There are some reforms, however – and the justice system is one of them – that simply cannot succeed without a far-reaching plan.

Their success, moreover, also relies on their being a modicum of consensus on a few fundamental parameters. Where courts will be located or whether trials can be conducted via video-link are not issues with ideological overtones.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Lessons from the Imia crisis
OPINION

Lessons from the Imia crisis

From the process of mourning to mental imprint
OPINION

From the process of mourning to mental imprint

OPINION

The difficult ‘nostos’

Parliament and independent authorities
OPINION

Parliament and independent authorities

OPINION

Progress in spite of the naysayers

Tearing up the map
OPINION

Tearing up the map