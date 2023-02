The mentality that anyone who chooses not to accept tax evasion and reports dodgers to the authorities is “snitching” on their fellow citizens is outdated.

The ones who should be apologizing for anti-social behavior – and be punished for it – are the offenders, who, by evading taxes, profit at the expense of consistent taxpayers.

Tax evasion is so widespread that it is not going to be addressed without a complete culture change.