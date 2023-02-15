Amnesty upon amnesty

Taxpayers who have never allowed their debts to the state to go into arrears, people who have never built illegally on public land, or have never constructed a building or made an addition to one without the proper license often feel aggrieved in the runup to elections. This is because every time they see governments going back on their promises of giving no more breaks, no more amnesties to such lawbreakers. So who can blame these people for being frustrated when they’re struggling to make ends meet while at the same time making good on their obligations to the state?

