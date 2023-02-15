OPINION

Amnesty upon amnesty

Taxpayers who have never allowed their debts to the state to go into arrears, people who have never built illegally on public land, or have never constructed a building or made an addition to one without the proper license often feel aggrieved in the runup to elections. This is because every time they see governments going back on their promises of giving no more breaks, no more amnesties to such lawbreakers. So who can blame these people for being frustrated when they’re struggling to make ends meet while at the same time making good on their obligations to the state?

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The Greek economy and the elections
OPINION

The Greek economy and the elections

OPINION

Variety in party tickets

Kismet as an alibi
OPINION

Kismet as an alibi

Humanity and diplomacy
OPINION

Humanity and diplomacy

OPINION

Learning from mistakes

Rogue Russia
OPINION

Rogue Russia